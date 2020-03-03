The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Gabriel Rivera, 45, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $290.

Samantha Marie Cupani, 29, 1900 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Dahilo Eddy Francois, 18, 13400 block of Yager Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Michael Parisi Jr., 21, 5300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $4,000.

Andrew Michael Nemechek, 35, 6600 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Todd Joseph Weller, 42, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, failure to register motor vehicle, four counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.

Michael Christopher Brown, 36, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four violations of probation. Bond: none.

Darren Marquel Lee, 31, 4200 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Tawney Shae Postal-Bronson, 28, 10500 block of Sandrift Ave., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tariq Trenard Johnson, 20, 1400 block of Fringe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Eric T. Sickler, 31, 10100 block of Tramore St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Daniel Edward Amaral, 29, 25500 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Susan Marie Leupold, 41, 1800 block of Creek Nine Drive, North Port. Charges: five counts of grand theft of controlled substance. Bond: $7,500.

Shelly D. Lindeborn, 55, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Tyquice Daiquan Jackson, 21, of Flint, Michigan. Charge: out-of-state fugitive (Cook County, Illinois). Bond: none.

Jeppe V. Bennetsen, 23, 2600 block of Peake St., North Port. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: sell/manufacture/distribute marijuana and reckless driving). Bond: $120.

Guilherme Desousa Borges, 34, 3800 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: reckless driving). Bond: $5,000. 

