The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Steven Lee Halstead, 36, 1900 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Dakota Daniel Dustin, 26, 5600 block of Blackjack St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Zahir Falah Battiste, 18, 2500 block of Myrtle Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.

• Lucas Keaton Parr, 21, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Derrick Andrew Aaron, 25, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $7,500.

• Pamela Rae Sterling, 37, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

• Anthony Rocco Couto, 28, 13300 block of Neapolitan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, battery, felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.

• Francine Misty Johnson, 44, 21500 block of Eldred Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: cruelty toward child/aggravated battery on a child. Bond: $7,500.

• Jarred Raymond Smith, 22, 2100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

• Matthew Tyler Burrell, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $15,000.

• Joseph Theodore Bode, 57, 1300 block of Karin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Phillip Benjamin Mosqueda, 43, 1200 block of Rosewell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.

• Tresa Kay Burrell, 28, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jesse J. Alligood, 36, 11200 block of Waterford Ave., Englewood. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed weapon or device. Bond: none.

• Jillian Grace Wilson, 19, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Saul Antonio Rivera-Matias, 34, of Dover, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Melissa Lynn Rodriguez, 34, of Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

• Stephanie Marie Geyer, 33, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Rachel Lynn Hartwig, 49, of Arcadia. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $200.

• Ryan Matthew Lee Carr, 29, 7500 block of Muncey Road, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,500.

• Fernando Miguel Hernandez, 37, 4400 block of Symco Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Casey Jo Baine, 34, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, evidence destroying: alter/destroy/conceal physical evidence, and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

• Nancy R Deranleau, 60, 400 block of Cerromar Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Cory Allen Raymond, 24, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: flee/elude with disregard of safety to persons or property and reckless driving. Bond: $7,620.

• Laura Katherinetaylor Wyatt, 36, 5000 block of Trekell St., North Port. Charges: use or possession of ID of another person without consent, illegal use of credit cards obtain goods less than $100, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

• William Stephun White, 27, 1900 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation: willful child abuse. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dominick Christian Price, 22, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, manufacture or sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and public order crimes: use two way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $13,500.

• Shauntavia Tameka White, 27, 1400 block of Minneapolis Ave., North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

