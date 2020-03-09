The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lynn Williams, 31, 6100 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Richard Timothy Crago II, 32, 6100 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.
Beverly Marie Beckman, 41, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Mac Daniel Hoover, 19, 3200 block of Wgehite Ibis Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts contributing to delinquency of a child and open house parties allowing minor alcohol or drugs. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Daniel William Wiederhold, 48, 24300 block of Blackbeard Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $5,000.
Patricia Dawn Keil, 32, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Dale Lester Sinclair Jr., 55, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Sterling Brandon Butler, 21, 21200 block of Alderson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ron Michael Clearwater, 43, 2400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Justin Roy Webb, 31, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Bernard L. Helmbright, 49, 14500 block of Viscount Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
Christine Anne Kovari, 34, 20100 block of Astoria Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Aaron Michael Bodie, 28, 1400 block of Urney Lane, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Arly Cuevas Garcia, 22, 5700 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Barry Burton Bean, 48, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Teri Lee Garrod, 43, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Lee Russell Galloway, 37, of Miami. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
David John Roche, 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Kristin Nicole Galloway, 34, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
David Mathew Grooters, 18, 1800 block of Whispering Pine Circle, Englewood. Charge: interference with custody of minor. Bond: $2,000.
Justin Lee Robinson, 34, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Sean Allen Gonyea, 35, 21800 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Eric D. Stevens, 40, 1100 block of Guilt St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jason Dean White, 44, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
