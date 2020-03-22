The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Francisco Ivan Colon Baez, 22, 900 block of Yuma St., Palm Bay. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher Wayne Gabbard, 41, homeless, of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 42, 3300 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $4,614.

Johnny Alexander, 45, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

Gary Lee Fitzpatrick, 60, 1300 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Juan Carlos Castro Itzep, 36, 900 block of N.E. Pine Island Lane, Cape Coral. Charge: operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

David Andrew Soosh, 31, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charge: misuse of 911. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nickolas Anthony Calvano, 24, 4400 block of Sahara Blvd., North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $9,000.

Jakin Noah McCorkle, 24, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court on charge for battery by touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.

Justin Kyle-Michael Oberg, 26, 300 block of Gulf Breeze Blvd., Venice. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.

Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 58, 1100 block of Kingston Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Barbara Jean Reid, 64, 300 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Daniel Douglas Johnson, 49, 7500 block of Hanchey St., North Port. Charges: domestic battery prior to conviction for battery. Bond: $30,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Richard Francis Lucibello, Jr., 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court on charge for driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

