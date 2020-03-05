The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Daniel Podolsky, 49, 3500 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.

Marcianno Odell Scott, 36, 1800 block of Sand Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $570.

Patrick McDonald Sweeney, 58, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,734.

Donnie Jacob Dudley, 21, 1300 block of Persay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Alexander Manuel Ramirez Jr., 20, 200 block of Sunset Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Janis Olivia Grodio, 44, 12300 block of Poindexter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,500.

John Steven Brasher Jr., 42, 2000 block of Delta St., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Elizer Junior Saintvil, 34, 14300 block of Cannell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.

Lawrence Albert Wicks, 59, 3300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Nephtali Ortiz-Acevedo, 34, 1300 block of Hillcrest Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,000.

Anthony Thomas Chagolla, 50, 200 block of McArthur Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, battery and resisting officer violence. Bond: none.

Gretchen Leigh Brasher, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $2,000.

Jessica Marion Bjorge, 37, 6000 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,000.

Ruben Shane De LaGarza Jr., 20, 4500 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Scott Jay Fontaine Jr., 39, homeless of Murdock. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Celso Moran-Sanchez, 36, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,000.

Jennifer Janine Lange, 47, of Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: $4,500.

Kaitlin Rochelle Romer, 33, 7200 block of Acorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possess display etc of cancelled or revoked driver's license. Bond: $6,000.

Matthew Preston McCoy, 20, 27200 block of Adam St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 42, address withheld. Charges: petty theft 2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $22,000

Moses Pacheco, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Diego Tzunux Aguare, 18, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Bernardo Chivalan Pu, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Monica Gularte Cendejas, 38, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jesse William Buck, 25, 6400 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: petty theft-first offense). Bond: $2,000.

William Edward Buck, 47, 6400 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charges: three counts of dealing in stolen property, three counts of fraud: false owner info to pawn items less than $300. Bond: $27,000.

Shane William Gillis, 46, 1400 block of Fitzgerald Road, North Port. Charge: driving with an expired license for more than six months. Bond: None.

Derrobtae Anthony Nelson, 38, 2300 block of Kabat Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: driving while license is suspended/revoked. Bond: $2,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

