The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kevin Deon Morris, 31, 300 block of Tuskegee Blvd., Wauchula. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $250.

• Emily Ann Robinett, 27, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charges: county ordinance violation, possession drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.

• Patrick Richard Koester, 48, 2200 block of South Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Bryan Keith Goodmon, 33, 700 block of Morningside St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Dale Wayne Andrews, 50, 1200 block of Ansin St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

• Sylvester Bernard Camon, 55, 3100 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a suspended license, violation of probation and sex offender registration. Bond: $7,500.

• Linley Jo Jenkins, 22, 13300 block of Drysdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and county ordinance violation. Bond: $8,500.

• Brandon Nicholas Jankovsky, 24, 60 block of Wylam Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Stefan Domique Sweet, 21, 1200 block of Dewhurst St., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.

• Danielle Marie Cook, 33, 2900 block of S. Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.

• Jairo Sebastian Nunez, 27, of Miami. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.

• Mercedes Marie Jimenez, 28, of Land O’Lakes. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.

• Ryan Rodriguez, 29, of Key Largo. Charge: possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.

• Hector Refujio Campos, 19, 300 block of 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

