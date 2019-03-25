The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Deon Morris, 31, 300 block of Tuskegee Blvd., Wauchula. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $250.
• Emily Ann Robinett, 27, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charges: county ordinance violation, possession drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
• Patrick Richard Koester, 48, 2200 block of South Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Bryan Keith Goodmon, 33, 700 block of Morningside St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Dale Wayne Andrews, 50, 1200 block of Ansin St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Sylvester Bernard Camon, 55, 3100 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a suspended license, violation of probation and sex offender registration. Bond: $7,500.
• Linley Jo Jenkins, 22, 13300 block of Drysdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and county ordinance violation. Bond: $8,500.
• Brandon Nicholas Jankovsky, 24, 60 block of Wylam Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Stefan Domique Sweet, 21, 1200 block of Dewhurst St., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
• Danielle Marie Cook, 33, 2900 block of S. Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Jairo Sebastian Nunez, 27, of Miami. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Mercedes Marie Jimenez, 28, of Land O’Lakes. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Ryan Rodriguez, 29, of Key Largo. Charge: possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.
• Hector Refujio Campos, 19, 300 block of 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.