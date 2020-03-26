The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ethan Gage Cox, 18, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Melissa Sue Odom, 35, 11200 block of Oneida Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Richard Paul Metzner, 54, 2300 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $10,000.

Jimmey Dwayne Vanamburg II, 40, 21500 block of Sheldon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Mariya Chelnokova, 36, of Grove Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Jason Ward Knipper, 49, of Myakka City. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

E’jai Gemice Ernestene O’Brien, 23, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Daniel David O’Brien, 39, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Nickolas Antony Calvano, 24, 4400 block of Sabrina Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $35,000.

Shane Allan Burchell, 38, 800 block of Buckskin Court, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Beverly Ann Spencer, 36, 11100 block of Deven Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

Jenna Sue Spitler, 30, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Valeriy C. Vigil, 22, 700 block of N. Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and flee law enforcement). Bond: none.

Chase Moran Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Richard Emanuel Marshall, 35, 2700 block of Gaspar Avenue, North Port. Charge: conditional release violation on a charge of pre-trial release conditional violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Christopher Michael Parker, 46, of Venice. Charges: 11 counts of violation of probation (original charges: three counts armed burglary, two counts of credit card fraud, three counts burglary, grand theft auto, grand theft, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting with violence). Bond: none.

Levi Vincent Burger, 31, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charges: two Manatee County charges of violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $6,500.

Elden Frank Hooper, 50, 600 block of Endus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charge: sell unnumbered auto). Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments