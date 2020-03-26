The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ethan Gage Cox, 18, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Melissa Sue Odom, 35, 11200 block of Oneida Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Richard Paul Metzner, 54, 2300 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $10,000.
Jimmey Dwayne Vanamburg II, 40, 21500 block of Sheldon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Mariya Chelnokova, 36, of Grove Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Ward Knipper, 49, of Myakka City. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
E’jai Gemice Ernestene O’Brien, 23, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Daniel David O’Brien, 39, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nickolas Antony Calvano, 24, 4400 block of Sabrina Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $35,000.
Shane Allan Burchell, 38, 800 block of Buckskin Court, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Beverly Ann Spencer, 36, 11100 block of Deven Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Jenna Sue Spitler, 30, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Valeriy C. Vigil, 22, 700 block of N. Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and flee law enforcement). Bond: none.
Chase Moran Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Richard Emanuel Marshall, 35, 2700 block of Gaspar Avenue, North Port. Charge: conditional release violation on a charge of pre-trial release conditional violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Christopher Michael Parker, 46, of Venice. Charges: 11 counts of violation of probation (original charges: three counts armed burglary, two counts of credit card fraud, three counts burglary, grand theft auto, grand theft, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting with violence). Bond: none.
Levi Vincent Burger, 31, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charges: two Manatee County charges of violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $6,500.
Elden Frank Hooper, 50, 600 block of Endus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charge: sell unnumbered auto). Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.