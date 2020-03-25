The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Anthony Michael Maiello, 54, 300 block of Flamingo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on posted construction site and grand theft from posted construction site. Bond: $5,000.

Jason Harper Sipes, 50, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.

John Andrew Richardson, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Robert Edward Palmer, 52, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.

Joseph Jeremiah O'Brien, 38, 400 block of Dunn Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.

Timothy John Hering, 19, 2100 block of Palm Court, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Angela Jo Snoke, 43, of Aurora, Colo. Charges: driving under the influence 4th or subsequent offense, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Troy Vicent Yarborough, 28, of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Jessica Renee Koch, 37, 1900 block of Maple Road, Venice. Charge: battery on officer firefighter EMT etc. Bond: none. 

Jeremiah Lee Walters, 45, 100 block of Climson Road, Venice. Charges: lewd lascivious behavior conduct by a person 18 or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.

Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 32, 6300 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxymorphone- hydrochloride), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

Joshua S Pangio, 28, 8600 block of Gaillard Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000. Bond: $1,500.

Eugeny Chelokov, 39, 3800 block of Portair Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: possess turtle nest. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 4800 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Jarrid Michael Broe, 30, 14300 block of Fieldcrest Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Robert Michael Frank III, 31, 1000 block of Capris Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none. 

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

