The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Michael Maiello, 54, 300 block of Flamingo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on posted construction site and grand theft from posted construction site. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Harper Sipes, 50, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.
John Andrew Richardson, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Robert Edward Palmer, 52, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
Joseph Jeremiah O'Brien, 38, 400 block of Dunn Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Timothy John Hering, 19, 2100 block of Palm Court, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Angela Jo Snoke, 43, of Aurora, Colo. Charges: driving under the influence 4th or subsequent offense, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Troy Vicent Yarborough, 28, of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jessica Renee Koch, 37, 1900 block of Maple Road, Venice. Charge: battery on officer firefighter EMT etc. Bond: none.
Jeremiah Lee Walters, 45, 100 block of Climson Road, Venice. Charges: lewd lascivious behavior conduct by a person 18 or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.
Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 32, 6300 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxymorphone- hydrochloride), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Joshua S Pangio, 28, 8600 block of Gaillard Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000. Bond: $1,500.
Eugeny Chelokov, 39, 3800 block of Portair Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: possess turtle nest. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 4800 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Jarrid Michael Broe, 30, 14300 block of Fieldcrest Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert Michael Frank III, 31, 1000 block of Capris Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.