The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Jamal Chambliss, 29, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Kamiya Leigh Lista, 34, 1300 block of Hemlock Lot, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Dmaurio Delrice Williams, 39, 400 block of Showalter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Masako Slackway, 75, 25300 block of Paladin Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $3,000.

• Theresa Mae Green, 52, 28200 block of South Twin Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Christopher Jesse Jennings, 37, 6100 block of Lee Haree, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $15,000.

• Christina Nicole Moreno, 36, 21400 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $30,000.

• Richard Leon Tolbert Jr., 28, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Frank Francisco Holbert, 63, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Kenneth Darell Jackson, 26, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.

• Irina Michelle Kyre, 21, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: delivering synthetic narcotic schedule I or II. Bond: $5,000.

• Michael William Kiernan II, 35, 200 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Jesse Ricardo Truvell, 49, 3600 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release by convicted offender. Bond: none.

• Lisa Dawn Helfin, 48, 1000 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

• James Fred Wheatley, 72, 3300 block of Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

• Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 21, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

• Francois Vilmorne, 56, 3100 block of Belleville Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,600.

• Isaac Manuel Vellon, 26, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.

• Winter Esterlin, 25, of Fort Myers. Charge: moving traffic violation violate drivers’ license restrictions. Bond: $1,000.

• Kevin Michael McDonald, 38, of Arcadia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Jamara Taylor Hunt, 21, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: $5,120.

• Sterling Ramon Alavache, 31, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.

• Bryon Michael Keith Stingel, 32, 2500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jennifer Romenia McClelland, 38, 500 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methadone, alprazolam and oxycodone) without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.

• Timmy Leon Ringo, 52, 100 block of South Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Broward County for two counts of petty theft. Bond: $1,750.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Charles Eugene Church, 28, 4200 block of Apollo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Rachel Annette Lorentzen, 30, 4500 West Burke Street, Tampa. Charges: hold for Pasco County for three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, giving false ID to an officer and possession of stolen property — driver’s license or ID card. Bond: $8,000.

• Dylan Shane Mills, 19, 4300 block of Badosa Road, North Port. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

