The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Angela Lee Contini, 56, 100 block of Fairway Road, Rotonda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.
Kenneth Francis Mizell Jr., 50, 28100 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, battery, and moving traffic violation-violating driver’s license restrictions, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Carolann Possel Popovich, 54, 3800 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Allen Dolata Jr., 45, 2400 block of Montpelier Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Stacy Michelle Baier, 38, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $1,000.
Anthony Joseph Lewis, 54, 100 block of Allworthy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Brian Norman Richards, 45, 7400 block of Rosemount Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Joseph Clifton Allen, 48, 20400 block of Mount Prospect Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
David Alan Davis, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Natasha Montara Bond, 30, of Harrisburg, Penn. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Ryan Matthew Capdarest, 21, 900 block of Whispering Pines Circle, Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joseph Emmanuel Chance, 35, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
David T. Bass, 32, 3400 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
William Frederick Lee, 45, 5800 block of Oakview Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Edmund Broza, 54, 800 block of Stewart Street, Englewood. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: assault on officer or firefighter) violation of probation (original charge: DUI and damage personal property/injury. Bond: $5,000.
Samuel Andrew Painter, 21, 100 block of Plantation Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Johnny David Williams IV, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.
Kevin Michael Foley, 45, 6000 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charges: five counts of burglary unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and burglary unoccupied conveyance unarmed (attempted). Bond: $9,000.
Russell William Foltz, 33, 100 block of Myakka Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Richard Robert Manda, 45, 7500 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charges: trespassing and battery. Bond: $1,000.
Sarah Elizabeth Matrango, 32, 6200 block of Montcalm Avenue, North Port. Charge: administrative hold for Manatee County. Bond: none.
Michael Edward Schultz, 31, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court (original charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, and no driver’s license). Bond: $4,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ronald Roland Gauthier, 49, 1400 block of E. Gate Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
