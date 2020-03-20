The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jason Clifford Wardally, 42, 22200 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.

• Andrue Thomas Grabow, 36, of Saint Cloud, Minn. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

• William Patrick Bair, 24, 300 block of Mendoza Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

• Robert Paul Wolff, 30, 23000 block of Walton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with disregard of safety to people or property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $90,000.

• Alexander Santiesteban-Zaldivar, 40, 21300 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, two counts of grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, and burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $95,000.

• William Ernest Blow III, 37, 21600 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Phillip Benjamin Mosqueda, 43, 1200 block of Rosewell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $2,500.

• Matthew Justin Key, 37, of North Fort Myers. Charges: loitering or prowling, out of county warrant, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and permitting an unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $11,000.

• Jennifer Davidson Overfield, 40, 10400 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Savanna Juliana Czerwony, 33, of Bradenton. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, loitering or prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

• Chase Tanner, 28, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $14,500.

• Scott Kitredge Dudley, 37, of Austin, Texas. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Simon Jose Bazaldua, 20, 1600 block of N.E. Sugarbay Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Whitney Collings, 32, of Mass. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jeppe V. Bennetsen, 23, 2600 block of Peake Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation: possession of a controlled substance/other, probation violation: felony battery. Bond: none.

Evan Phillip Bouchard Jr., 52, 1200 block of Tooley Avenue, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: eight counts of traffic in stolen property, false information to secondary metal recyclers. Bond: none.

Saiesha Denora Davis, 35, 5200 block of Tarpon Street, North Port. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree third subsequent offense, fraud: insufficient funds check: make utter issue under $150. Bond: $2,000.

Nicholas Aaron Knudson, 23, 27400 block of Obidus Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte Count: contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.

Carol Lynn Reyes, 61, 3300 block of Roslyn Drive, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license is suspended or revoked second subsequent offense, resisting an officer: obstruct without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Lorazepam). Bond: $2,500.

Vicki Rae Hovanick, 45, 2300 block of Pezeana Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation: possession of a controlled substance, probation violation: grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000. Bond: none.

Gordon William Litts, 51, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: hit and run leave the scene of an accident involving damage. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

William Gregory Hoffman, 21, 5400 block of White Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

Aaron David Rossip, 22, 17400 block of Wintergarden Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer: elude law enforcement with lights siren active. Bond: $1,500.

Laura Christina Gonzales, 31, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation: three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Nicole Suzann Parsons, 26, 24100 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: suspension or revocation possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Bradley Howard Flach, 42, 500 block of Cedarwood Lane, Venice. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Liz Hardaway

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

