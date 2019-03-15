The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Christian Keith Zuber, 35, 21400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: driver present non-current insurance and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,000.

• Dennis Wayne Andrews III, 36, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, 8200 block of Petoskey Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

• Anthony James Audria, 35, 19000 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Ernesto Avila Quezada, 48, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

• Joshua Townson Overway, 20, address withheld. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and battery. Bond: $7,000.

• Curtis Wilbert McKay Jr., 71, 2100 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Bonia Moise, 33, of Miami. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, two counts of grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and two counts of fraud-impersonate use possess ID of another person without consent. Bond: $30,000.

• Christine Lynn Angelo, 46, 7200 block of Carvell St., Englewood. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.

• Bruce Wayne Hachey, 56, 2800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $2,000.

• Rusty Wayne Hurst, 26, of Arcadia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 27, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jennifer Lynn Doyle, 47, 2100 block of Haskel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Sidney Breanna Berger, 21, 4200 block of North Chamberlin Blvd., North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).

• Robyn Elisabeth Spiegel, 29, of Lake Placid. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $20,000.

• Michael Sean Naple Jr., 26, of Cape Coral. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $7,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jose Juventino-Quintero, 35, of Orlando. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Damien Joseph Mosser, 16, 1100 block of Gaucho Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance to parent/guardian).

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Troy James Bobko, 48, 4100 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Mandi Jay Grant, 28, 8100 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $50.

• Brianna Marie Laurence, 27, 8700 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: amended violation of probation (original charge: no valid driver’s license. Bond: $2,000.

• Floyd Clay Mimm, 30, 300 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or concealed weapon by a convicted felon). Bond: none.

• Torbert Michael Perry, 37, 6800 block of Crock Road, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: battery, second or subsequent offense). Bond: none.

• Francis Russell Poling III, 35, 1600 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.

• Kris Mario Salley Jr., 27, 12200 block of Genoa Drive, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: two counts of giving false information to a pawnbroker). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Raheem Deondre Dawson, 24, 2400 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

• April Michele Emerson, 28, 200 block of North Algiers Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear and violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.

• Tracy Hanson, 42, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Yves Jean-Louis, 67, 4300 block of Lubec Avenue, North Port. Charges: domestic battery and obstruction of justice — tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

• Andrew Kenneth Mackiewicz, 24, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Colleen Sarah Taylor, 38, 300 block of Crane Avenue, Venice. Charges: first-degree petty theft of more than $100 but less than $300 and resisting recovery of stolen property. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Samuel Bernard Irving, Jr., 28, 1700 block of Palm Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud/swindle to obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jacob Michael Wetzler, 30, 100 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender and attaching an unassigned license plate. Bond: $1,620.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

