The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brendan Lee Pintzow, 23, 7100 block of Spinnaker Blvd., Englewood. Charges: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm, burglary with assault or battery, and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: $27,500.

• Brittany Marie Cross, 28, 25100 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 30, 21400 block of Eldred Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without a license/revoked/habitual offender and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

• Jeremy Shane Molitor, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• John Nathan Algar, 24, 1000 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

• Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 22, 2000 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without a license/revoked/habitual offender, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

• William Frank Childers, 62, of North Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended — third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Juan Argelio Alvarez-Sarat, 28, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.

• Jennifer Lynn Osborne, 38, 4000 block of Access Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Devante Shaquille Greer, 23, of Bowling Green, Fla. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

• Darian Riley Pickhardt, 19, 12400 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $940.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Christina Marie Pelham, 30, 1200 block of S.W. Fifth Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Meriem Zerdali Ochoa, 29, 200 block of Avenue Des Parques, Venice. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.

Shawn Anthony Rice, 35, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation: six counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.

Roland Reinhold Risse, 24, 8100 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.

Milan Michael Solujic, 57, 1300 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $620.

Nicholas Aaron Knudson, 23, 27400 block of Obidus St. Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant Charlotte County/contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Poice Department reported the following arrests:

Kyle Brownlie Mckay, 32, 4600 block of San Luis Terrace, North Port. Charge: dangerous drugs: inhale or ingest harmful chemicals. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Liz Hardaway

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

