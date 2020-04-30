The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Deon Mitchell, 38, of Tampa. Charges: trafficking more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

Corey Lyne Beasley, 38, 400 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, larceny petty theft, and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed during a state of emergency. Bond: none.

Lesder Izaguirre, 30, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Dalila Perez-Arredondo, 42, of LaBelle. Charges: three counts of possession of blank forged stolen driver's license or ID card and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $11,500.

Ceth Paul Thornton, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments