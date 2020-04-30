The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Deon Mitchell, 38, of Tampa. Charges: trafficking more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Corey Lyne Beasley, 38, 400 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, larceny petty theft, and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed during a state of emergency. Bond: none.
Lesder Izaguirre, 30, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Dalila Perez-Arredondo, 42, of LaBelle. Charges: three counts of possession of blank forged stolen driver's license or ID card and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $11,500.
Ceth Paul Thornton, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.