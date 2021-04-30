The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Paul Fitzgerald, 31, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, tampering with a witness of a first-degree felony proceeding and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Luis Mederos, 54, 27900 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.

David Daniel Casey, 34, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: disorderly intoxication and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Victoria Caitlin Chierico, 22, of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

William Crow, 40, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Rufus Lee Baker, 30, 14500 block of McGraw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.

Aaron Demetris Gainer, 30, 22600 block of Blanchard Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Susan Wagener, 52, 14000 block of Myakka Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.


Christopher Greene, 39, 3800 block of Junction St., North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.

Mainor Noel Vigil-Alvarado, 39, Fort Myers. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Terry Lee Bostian, 56, homeless of Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Raul Jimenez, 49, Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Clemente Garcia-Vasquez, 34, of Bradenton. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ryan Michael Doran, 34, 6300 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.

Louann Lynn Greene, 41, 8100 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of ID of another person without consent and petty theft. Bond: $2,000.

Complied by Olivia Cameron

