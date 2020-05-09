The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Adam Bartholomew Sherkus, 47, 200 block of Sunset Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Brian Philip Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.

Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 40, 4400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $500.

Kasey Brant Sentel, 24, 500 block of Whippoorwill Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI and DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

Anthony Paul Schmidt, 54, 100 block of Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

Ryan Craig Snyder, 21, Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $15,000.

Barry Kendall Armstrong, 30, 100 block of Angol St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $3,500.

Francisco Mario Franco Gregorio, 31, 500 block of W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $45,000.

Joann Marlene Stone, 40, 300 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jason Scott Butt, 51, 1400 block of Fringe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Corey Hugh Walker, 34, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Laura Katherine Wyatt, 36, 1500 block of Trekell St., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a detention facility annd possession of drug paraphernalia, $12,000.

Jimmy Shanon Tyler, 66, 11000 block of S.E. Anne Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tamper or fabricate physical evidence, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft and off bond. Bond: $51,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brandon Parker Dickinson, 18, Lofton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Juan Timoteo Sarat Pastor, 41, Fort Myers. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond $1,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

