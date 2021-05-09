The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jonthan Ryan Jean, 18, 400 block of E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana; battery on officer, firefighter, or EMT; resisting officer without violence; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $15,000.

Brian Keith Morris, 41, 3500 block of Swanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

Kayla Rae Norton, 28, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Kayla Marie Puskey, 22, 4000 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Ronald Rowland Lawrenz III, 24, 22100 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.

Juanita B. Kauffman, 41, 200 block of Martin Drive N.E., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.

Lisa Marie Noble, 39, 5000 block of Silverbell Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.

Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 12700 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Cynthia Madden, 52, 23200 block of Kim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: harassing or teasing police dog, possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $37,000.

Anel Angel Estremera, 34, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Tiffany Marie Carmello, 34, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Crystal Diane Rock, 35, 100 block of San Benito Ave., North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Paula D. Howe, 59, 9200 block of Clewiston Terrace, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

David Anthony Laskowski, 52, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charges: out of county warrant, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.

Azucena Ramirez Padilla, 40, of Auburndale, FL. Charges: out of county warrant and driving with license expired for than six months. Bond: $1,364.75.

Jarmal Exavier Floyd, 28, 2300 block of Nurberg Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,000.

Dustin Allen Luther, 30, 2000 block of Sydney St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:


Isaac Clayton Burke, 22, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Terri Curles Keeton, 56, 8300 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charges: battery on person 65 years of age or older and two counts of battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

Matthew James Dollarhide, 27, 8100 block of Porto Chico Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Jaime Leigh Thompson, 38, 1700 block of Haverhill Ave, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

John Michael Doherty, 28, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Jason Michael Eugene Paige, 39, 1200 block of N.E. Cross Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, false identification given to law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.

Aaron Joseph Pol, 41, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Richard Foster Badger, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Callan Davis, 35, 3800 block of N.W. Valencia St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Joshua Allen Kerth, 44, 1100 block of Hopkins Lane, Zolfo Springs. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Tonya Nicole Parker, 31, 1400 block of S.E. Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sara Rae Payne, 41, 100 block of Robert McGee Road, Lake Placid. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jordan Trenton Sheppard, 18, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, three counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, and grand theft. Bond: $23,500.

Paul Earl Zirkless, 38, 6500 block of N.E. Claudia Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

