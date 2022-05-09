The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Samuel James Groves, 40, of Salem, Oregon. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Maximilian Lito Uson, 26, 300 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

• Brandalynn Sue Andrews, 35, 6100 block of Golf Course Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

• Andres Reyes-Mendez, 45, 6300 block of Golf Course Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: assault against first responder, DUI, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Brian Michael Mount, 46, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

• Charles Delbert Rosenberger, 77, 4300 block of Commercial Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, battery, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Charmela Clapp, 57, 300 block of Hallcrest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Margaret Ann Schaufus, 43, 300 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.


The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michael Adrianne Adams, 24, 1400 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Careena Erica Sabrina Barnes, 32, 2500 block of De Garmo Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Brian Robert Ehret, 35, 7300 block of Paragon Road, North Port. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, two counts of possession of stolen driver's license or ID, and three counts of DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $6,120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Michael Villegas, 38, 4900 block of SW Horseshoe Terrence, Arcadia. Charges: smuggling amphetamine or methamphetamine of 400 grams or more, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, dealing in stolen property, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

