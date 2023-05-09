The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Salvador Calvario Marcos, 38, of Tampa. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Aidan Mark Dean, 19, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Christian Collins Taylor, 28, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia, sale of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Deborah Barbara Shea, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Aaron Wayne Upchurch, 44, 2200 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Christian Lee Trowbridge, 33, 6900 block of Spinnaker Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.
• Chad Patrick Usher-Turley, 24, homeless of Englewood. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• Glenda Ruth Gould, 47, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ashley Elizabeth Campbell, 34, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Fredy Dominguez-Crisanto, 29, 2900 block of Cerullo Street, North Port. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Marcus Anthony Garguilo, 34, unknown address of North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
• Odessa Estell Harrell, 35, 3300 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts each of firing a weapon from a vehicle and firing a weapon into a building or aircraft. Bond: $45,000.
• Brian Keith Haynes, 44, 5300 block of Raven Street, North Port. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and extortion. Bond: $9,000.
• Maddie May Wallace, 22, 4400 block of Harrington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Santos Israel Zambrana-Lopez, 36, 4300 block of Sunburst Avenue, North Port. Charges: four counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and three counts each of firing a weapon from a vehicle and firing a weapon into a building or aircraft. Bond: $75,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Saul Thomas Bernadac, 35, 6400 block of SW Marco Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.