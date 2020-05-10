The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Pendleton Johnson, 56, 2400 block of Gertrude Lane, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: none.

Christopher Solivan, 33, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Dennis Arthur Stover, 39, 400 block of Laverne St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.

Adam Bartholomew Sherkus, 47, 200 block of Sunset Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Michael Terry Adkins, 42, 100 block of Peace Island Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 25, 500 block of Lakehurst Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.

Michael Johnathon-Douglas Reek, 22, 6000 block of Abigail Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Kevin Lee Manning, Jr., 41, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $1,000.

Aidn E. Deconinck, 21, 3300 block of Coquina Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

