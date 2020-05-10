The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Pendleton Johnson, 56, 2400 block of Gertrude Lane, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: none.
Christopher Solivan, 33, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Dennis Arthur Stover, 39, 400 block of Laverne St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.
Adam Bartholomew Sherkus, 47, 200 block of Sunset Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Terry Adkins, 42, 100 block of Peace Island Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 25, 500 block of Lakehurst Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Michael Johnathon-Douglas Reek, 22, 6000 block of Abigail Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Kevin Lee Manning, Jr., 41, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $1,000.
Aidn E. Deconinck, 21, 3300 block of Coquina Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.