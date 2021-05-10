The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Victoria Woodard, 31, 2100 block of Palm Terrace, Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Jarmal Exavier Floyd, 28, 2300 block of Nurberg Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery - second or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,000.

Shalene E. Couture, 32, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

William Tyler Owens, 27, 14300 block of Chancellor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended (second offense). Bond: $2,500.

Michael James Roberts, 29, 55700 block of Cezzane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Alissa Brooke Seybold, 22, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Aaron Loose, 39, 3000 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.

Eric Jean Gallant, 50, 18300 block of Monmouth Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jamie Lynn Dean, 28, 400 block of Adams Court NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Donald Loraine Randall, 55, of Moab, Utah. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Dustin Allen Luther, 30, 2000 block of Sydney Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Gerald Jean Oriol Jr., 31, 1000 block of Falls of Venice Street, Venice. Charges: DUI third violation, DUI refusal to submit to test after license suspended, driving with license suspended or revoked, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

John Michael Doherty, 28, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Jason Michael Eugene Paige, 39, 1200 block of N.E. Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, false identification given to law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.

Aaron Joseph Pol, 41, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Foster Badger, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Callan Davis, 35, 3800 block of N.W. Valencia St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Joshua Allen Kerth, 44, 1100 block of Hopkins Lane, Zolfo Springs. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Tonya Nicole Parker, 31, 1400 block of S.E. Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sara Rae Payne, 41, 100 block of Robert McGee Road, Lake Placid. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jordan Trenton Sheppard, 18, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, three counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, and grand theft. Bond: $23,500.

Paul Earl Zirkless, 38, 6500 block of N.E. Claudia Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

