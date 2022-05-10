The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Raul Carmello Abreu, 32, of Sarasota. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Mark Wesley Elrod, 55, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving with out-of-state license while Florida license suspended. Bond: $2,750.

• Steven Lee Fryman, 31, 3300 block of Hope Street, North Port. Charges: battery against person aged 65 years or older and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Rosemarie Bernice Brown, 37, of Middland City, Alabama. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Samantha Gail Smith, 38, 2200 block of SW Louis Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Gabrielle Frazier, 25, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:


• Steven Ross Deboer, 36, 7200 block of Deegan Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Joni Lynn Eorio, 33, 2000 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,620.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kristy Ann Gibson, 41, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Morgan Horton Reed, 40, 1300 block of Third Ave, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Francisco Miguel Aguilar, 43, 1600 block of First Ave, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $4,000.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

