The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Raul Carmello Abreu, 32, of Sarasota. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Mark Wesley Elrod, 55, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving with out-of-state license while Florida license suspended. Bond: $2,750.
• Steven Lee Fryman, 31, 3300 block of Hope Street, North Port. Charges: battery against person aged 65 years or older and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Rosemarie Bernice Brown, 37, of Middland City, Alabama. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Samantha Gail Smith, 38, 2200 block of SW Louis Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gabrielle Frazier, 25, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Steven Ross Deboer, 36, 7200 block of Deegan Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Joni Lynn Eorio, 33, 2000 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,620.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kristy Ann Gibson, 41, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Morgan Horton Reed, 40, 1300 block of Third Ave, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Francisco Miguel Aguilar, 43, 1600 block of First Ave, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $4,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.