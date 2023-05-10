The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tuesday Noelle Krick, 33, of Sarasota. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Barbara Southworth, 49, 2300 block of Via Veneto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing by failure to leave and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Trisha Marie Ralph, 45, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jessica Leigh Brown, 33, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: conspiracy to commit attempted criminal solicitation. Bond: $15,000.
• Patrick Albert McLeod, 63, 1200 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation and community control. Bond: none.
• Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: fraudulent use of another person's ID. Bond: $20,000.
• Sebastian Tomas Juan, 25, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Rafael Cifuentes Brito, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Austin Murray-Snider, 24, of Fort McCoy, Florida. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Gerard O'Rourke II, 28, 6100 block of Berkeley Street, Englewood. Charges: manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia and delivery of Schedule III or IV controlled substances. Bond: $10,000.
• Jose Alberto Hernandez-Rodriguez, 49, of Cape Coral. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,100.
• Carlos Garcia-Lopez, 34, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Angela Nicole Birkholz, 39, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Jose Rene Santoyo-Lopez, 40, of Apopka, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Angel Callen, 38, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jalexus Shrell Jenkins, 28, of Sarasota. Charges: robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, seven counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
• Cly'etavia Ashonna Lee, 21, of Sarasota. Charges: robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, seven counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
• Eleuterio Mendoza Velasco, 47, 500 block of Decatur Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $360.
• Keith Jerome Sims Jr., 27, 1500 block of Hazelton Avenue, North Port. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• John Michael Elligson, 46, unknown block of Eucalyptuse Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license expired. Bond: $120.
• Latarra Clarissa Evans, 37, 1000 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Kyle Houston Freeland, 35, 2600 block of SE Rice Road, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $620.
• Rafael Valdes, 29, of Clewiston, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
• Lloyd Roan Worth III, 36, 8400 block of SW Bay Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
