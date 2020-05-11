The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Aaron J. Pol, 40, of Venice, Fla. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Danielle Bass, 36, 700 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Dmitriy Melnichuk, 18, 16400 block of Bauers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,500.
Jonathan Alan Hartman, 32, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Raina Jaide Sendsen, 19, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Melanie Alyss Masalko, 32, 300 block of Border St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Chauncey Gene Summy, 40, address withheld. Charges: battery, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,000.
Justin James Macedonio, 24, of New Port Richey. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $10,000.
Kayla Lynn Kolomick, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Patrick James Potter, 61, 6300 block of Roberta St., Englewood. Charges: nonresident driver license required, violate non-resident exemption from registration, and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $7,500.
Nicole Vera Bennoch, 31, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Callie Marshall Wright, 23, 6000 block of Hornbuckle Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Douglas Edward Rankin, 53, 500 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
