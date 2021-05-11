The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brandon Jonathan Engell, 28, 200 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $5,000.
Willie Frank Johnson, 53, 400 block of Mary Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
Debra Lynn Carbone, 49, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Gary P. Hoeting, 67, 200 block of Santa De Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Brian Michael Smith, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Brett Michael Johnston, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
Gene Cazeau, 26, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Carlton Charles Cumberpatch, 80, 1200 block of Alward Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,500.
Edger Leopoaend Myers Goldsmith, 31, 22200 block of Holsted Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.
William Tyler Ward, 25, 22100 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.
Douglas Lane Carlock, 29, 7200 block of Quarry Street, Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $72,500.
Selena M. Violette, 55, 7400 block of San Case Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jarrel Armon Hines, 33, 1400 block of Nora Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Kevin Michael Gaultney, 28, 2200 block of Homestead Circle, North Port. Charge: battery subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
