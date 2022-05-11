The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jack Dale Churchill, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
• Marietta Yvonne Ogden-Venier, 61, 13300 block of Tollman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Peter Brian Poulin, 42, 17000 block of Eugene Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, grand theft, and two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Nicole Nancy Day, 36, 8900 block of Perrigan Way, North Port. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $2,500.
• Ahmad Reshun Mann, 41, address withheld. Charges: battery and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Sidney Jonathan Thepphalangsy, 32, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Abby Louise Cretu, 21, 8300 block of Malcolm Avenue, North Port. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.
• Dena Patricia White, 75, 2400 block of Oracle Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Shane Reed Ferrell, 48, 2600 block of Valkaria Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two violations of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alexis Marie Johnson, 22, of Avon Park. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
