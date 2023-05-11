The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Bryan Jose Farjardo Cruz, 28, of West Palm Beach. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jasmine Nicole Freeman, 36, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
John Francis McCann, 74, first block of Broadmore Road, Rotonda West. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Bobby Jerome Richardson, 37, 2300 block of Achilles Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Dustin Charles Winward, 34, 11200 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $5,000.
Tina Marie West, 57, 4100 block of Durant Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of illegal firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Matthew Joel Browne, 36, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Timothy Daniel Murphy, 20, 3000 block of Pine Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery, resisting officer without violence, and tampering with a witness in a felony proceeding. Bond: none.
Robert Reitano, 63, 1200 block of NE 36th Street, Oakland Park. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $380.
Autumn Brown, 46, 4500 block of Wabasso Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Damian M. Doss, 33, 1000 block of Humboldt Street, Englewood. Charges: felony battery, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness in a felony proceeding. Bond: none.
Jordan Stewart Baker, 32, 1000 block of Grant Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Thomas Stanley Carroll, 42, 200 block of East Second Street, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Edward Ashcraft II, 33, 3000 block of Chicory Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
John Joseph Fahey, 30, 3900 block of Caballero Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, battery, and criminal mischief. Bond: $22,000.
James M. Patterson, 37, 400 block of Dewhurst Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Diane Rappa, 58, 4200 block of Nemo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Santos Israel Zambrana-Lopez, 36, 4300 block of Sunburst Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Nazayvia Zakeiya Walker, 24, 2900 block of Silas Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Karl Arthur Wojciechowski, 35, first block of Bunker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Onrih Blain, 20, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Calvin Miller III, 21, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Delaila Juanita Martinez, 22, of Bradenton. Charges: permitted an unauthorized person to drive, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John Robert Bushey, 42, 12700 block of SW Lexington Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $600.
Mariah Haley Davis, 32, 1500 block of NE Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: drug test fraud and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
