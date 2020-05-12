The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shane Michael Leone, 38, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Brian Sean Christin, 28, 12000 block of Venetian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Francisco Gualberto Agosto Cruz, 37, 11300 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Zelph Overton Ridgeway, 61, 400 block of Kindred Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Kenn Johnson Placide, 36, 2400 block of Woodyglen Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Devin Ray Lynch, 34, 1300 block of Stamford Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Michael Joshua Kinsey Jr., 30, 4000 block of Boston Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Naveh Shriki, 20, of Naples. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Maeghan Elizabeth McNanna, 35, 9200 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Cody Lane Locke, 23, 11200 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
William Tyrone Hill, 52, 800 block of East 1st Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Chaune Dylan Teele, 30, of Clewiston, Fla. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell new legend drug without a prescription, and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,500.
Victor Paul White, 41, of Auburndale, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Francis Peter Muscente, 43, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
Robert Charles Evans III, 30, 8500 block of Bumford Avenue, North Port. Charge: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,500.
Jacqueline Sohn, 32, 2000 block of Florida Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
