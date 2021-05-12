The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nichole Lea Derose, 39, 2300 block of Pine Roof Circle West, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Aaron Rodino, 36, 1200 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony Prevost, 34, 1000 block of Buena Vista Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Shelby Marie Standley, 23, 22000 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Sarah Marie Miles, 21, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $13,000.

Dayla Lee Van Fleet, 32, 300 block of Amber Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Theodore Allen Nixon Jr., 39, 23200 block of McNamee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 42, 300 block of Reading Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christal Lynn Boothe, 34, 1600 block of Shehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Paul Russell Duxbury, 52, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.


Joe Allen Hearns, 45, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Daniel Joseph Gonzalez, 30, 22000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Eythan Bruce Schroeder, 20, 6900 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: three counts of contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act. Bond: none.

Joe Carl Anderson Jr., 28, 100 block of Sylvania Ave., Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

Sean Christopher Foster, 36, 6300 block of Hera Street, Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kenneth Allen Counts III, 32, 6100 block of Deming Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Paul Edward Malatera, 44, first block of N Broadway Terrace, Englewood. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Anthony Thomas Berben, 59, 800 block of Fairfax Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $1,500.

