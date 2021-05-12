The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nichole Lea Derose, 39, 2300 block of Pine Roof Circle West, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Aaron Rodino, 36, 1200 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Anthony Prevost, 34, 1000 block of Buena Vista Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Shelby Marie Standley, 23, 22000 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Sarah Marie Miles, 21, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $13,000.
Dayla Lee Van Fleet, 32, 300 block of Amber Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Theodore Allen Nixon Jr., 39, 23200 block of McNamee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 42, 300 block of Reading Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christal Lynn Boothe, 34, 1600 block of Shehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Paul Russell Duxbury, 52, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Joe Allen Hearns, 45, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Daniel Joseph Gonzalez, 30, 22000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Eythan Bruce Schroeder, 20, 6900 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: three counts of contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act. Bond: none.
Joe Carl Anderson Jr., 28, 100 block of Sylvania Ave., Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
Sean Christopher Foster, 36, 6300 block of Hera Street, Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kenneth Allen Counts III, 32, 6100 block of Deming Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Paul Edward Malatera, 44, first block of N Broadway Terrace, Englewood. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Anthony Thomas Berben, 59, 800 block of Fairfax Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.