The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Eric Scott Connor, 38, 200 block of Rotonda Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• David Michael Jamieson, 54, 1500 block of Mapletree Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without deadly intent. Bond: none.
• Thomas Donald Clemens, 43, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Colton Ryan Kirkpatrick, 31, 18100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, carrying concealed unlicensed firearm, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Brett Scott Joslyn, 50, 1300 block of Nimrod Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Richard Lee Daniel, 34, of North Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $15,000.
• David Aranda Perez, 42, 2000 block of Laurel Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,500.
• Michael Ray Sealy Jr., 42, 6200 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $50,000.
• Chelsea Rae Smith, 29, 7100 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eight counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $165,000.
• Darrin James Herrera-Hall Jr., 26, 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Adrian Cunningham Washington, 25, 2400 block of Bribeck Road, North Port. Charge: indecent exposure. Bond: $5,000.
• Carlos B. Reyes, 56, of Orlando. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Bradley Wade Church, 34, 200 block of North Rodger Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and petit theft. Bond: none.
• Jamie Ed Gillins, 31, 7500 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Gaberial Rios, 39, 2000 block of South Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of child neglect. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.