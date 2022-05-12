The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Eric Scott Connor, 38, 200 block of Rotonda Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• David Michael Jamieson, 54, 1500 block of Mapletree Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without deadly intent. Bond: none.

• Thomas Donald Clemens, 43, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

• Colton Ryan Kirkpatrick, 31, 18100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, carrying concealed unlicensed firearm, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Brett Scott Joslyn, 50, 1300 block of Nimrod Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.

• Richard Lee Daniel, 34, of North Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $15,000.

• David Aranda Perez, 42, 2000 block of Laurel Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,500.

• Michael Ray Sealy Jr., 42, 6200 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $50,000.

• Chelsea Rae Smith, 29, 7100 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eight counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $165,000.


• Darrin James Herrera-Hall Jr., 26, 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Adrian Cunningham Washington, 25, 2400 block of Bribeck Road, North Port. Charge: indecent exposure. Bond: $5,000.

• Carlos B. Reyes, 56, of Orlando. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Bradley Wade Church, 34, 200 block of North Rodger Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and petit theft. Bond: none.

• Jamie Ed Gillins, 31, 7500 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Gaberial Rios, 39, 2000 block of South Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of child neglect. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments