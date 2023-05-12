The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Wildline Daris Williams, 41, of Tampa. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Alejandro Alexis Bernal, 21, of Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,500.
• Sean Patrick Orawe, 29, 26300 block of Barranquilla Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Sophocles Frangakis, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, resisting officer without violence, trespassing by failure to leave, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $20,000.
• Sean Anthony Butler Jr., 20, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Alex Charles Ramsey, 31, 900 block of Great Falls Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license revoked. Bond: $12,500.
• David Edward Wierzbicki, 49, 200 block of East Tarpon Boulevard NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery against pregnant victim. Bond: none.
• Shawn Anthony Rice, 38, 3200 block of Smith Street, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Mirisha Revea D'Angelo, 34, 8000 block of Almore Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Petr V. Martynenko, 41, 5200 block of Chaplin Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor. Bond: $15,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Patrick Edward Lehmann, 34, of Green Castle, Pennsylvania. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $2,000.
• Zachariah Peer, 18, 1500 block of NE Eastling Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
