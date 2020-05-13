The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
George Berry Roberts III, 39, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violating domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
John Charles Willette, 42, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Randall Eugene Boule, 30, 11400 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and willfully abusing a child without great bodily harm. Bond: $12,500.
Krista E. Pappas, 51, 5300 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Brenda Lee Gilmore, 47, 2300 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 22, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Sarah Ruth Weaver, 34, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Zecharia Harold Finn, 32, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Janet Norine Plahutnik, 66, 21900 block of Buxton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: misuse of 911 or E911 system. Bond: $2,500.
Vanessa Anne Buzbee, 22, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
Patrick Lee Morgan, 49, 2400 block of Crittendon St., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Johnathan Patrick Mandel, 42, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Anthony Gilbert Ramos, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lee Demarco, 43, 1700 block of Eileen Place, Englewood. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Melissa Joy Vangorp Petersen, 37, 22400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dustin Alexander Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: giving false information to obtain refund). Bond: none.
Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 40, 4400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation (original charge: driving while license is suspended). Bond: none.
Morgan Linsey Hobart, 36, 2700 block of Parrot St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: none.
Carly Bryana Jacobs, 24, 4500 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Carl Lee Quessenberry, 42, 300 block of Chesire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Shaun Lee Rocco, 25, 3900 block of S. Sumter Blvd., North Port. Charge: probation violation: Widman act, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, resisting without violence. Bond: none.
Teresa Lynn Ramsey, 56, 1500 block of Overbrook Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robert Parolisi, 48, 2300 block of Halblum St., North Port. Charge: second-degree murder. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Allah Farod Baldwin Sr., 46, 2100 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Adem Bukeva, 49, 2200 block of Topsey Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $240.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
