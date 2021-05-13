The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Johnny Junior Sanchez, 39, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Theresa Rose Santuoso, 42, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
Ryan Patrick Emil, 37, 1500 block of Inverness Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,750.
Pablo Giovanny Mandieta, 21000 block of Baffin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, commit felony battery, and tampering with a witness third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: $17,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Miranda Marie Vallejo, 26, 8300 block of Trionfo Ave., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Joseph Viverios Jr., 39, 1700 block of Van Raub Street, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Louis Brady, 37, 400 block of Viridian Street, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Stephen Michael Manders, 24, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
Anthony Mario Martinez, 35, first block of N Maple Street, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew/ should have known victim pregnant. Bond: none.
Brian K. Raymond, 27, 2200 block of Stout Street, Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Jeremy Scott Steffen, 41, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: $1,452.50.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.