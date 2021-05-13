The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Johnny Junior Sanchez, 39, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Theresa Rose Santuoso, 42, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

Ryan Patrick Emil, 37, 1500 block of Inverness Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,750.

Pablo Giovanny Mandieta, 21000 block of Baffin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, commit felony battery, and tampering with a witness third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: $17,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Miranda Marie Vallejo, 26, 8300 block of Trionfo Ave., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Joseph Viverios Jr., 39, 1700 block of Van Raub Street, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.


The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Louis Brady, 37, 400 block of Viridian Street, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Stephen Michael Manders, 24, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony Mario Martinez, 35, first block of N Maple Street, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew/ should have known victim pregnant. Bond: none.

Brian K. Raymond, 27, 2200 block of Stout Street, Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Jeremy Scott Steffen, 41, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: $1,452.50.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

