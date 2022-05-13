The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Joaquin Reyes Bassols, 45, 3000 block of Crowder Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Makaiya Victoria Cheyenne Freeman, 20, 100 block of Lenore Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: defrauding inn/hotel. Bond: $2,500.
• Asianae Daija Mynic Agee, 21, 100 block of Lenore Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: defrauding inn/hotel. Bond: $2,500.
• Matha Lee Thomas, 69, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
• Pisces Antwain Smith, 46, of Plant City. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Franklin John Pancek, 44, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Marcos Antonio Roca, 49, of Bradenton. Charge: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $10,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Steven Joseph Palaschak, 34, 21900 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and five counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Stacey Ann Izso, 51, 20400 block of Vanguard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Francis Mark Pachetti Jr., 27, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $250.
• Darren Robert Schure, 35, 3700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Logan Charles Thibodeau, 19, 12400 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Jorge Luis Nodal, 31, 13600 block of State Road 70, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery against detention staff. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alexis Marie Johnson, 22, of Avon Park. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
