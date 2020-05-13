The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Johnathan Patrick Mandel, 42, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Anthony Gilbert Ramos, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.

Jennifer Lee Demarco, 43, 1700 block of Eileen Place, Englewood. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.

Darrell Lavon Williams Jr., 21, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: sexual battery 12 years or older by person 18 years or older. Bond: $75,000.

Brandon Lee Coffey, 23, 1100 block of Longley Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Randall Emerson Coey, 61, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Joseph Lee Viqueira, 30, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dustin Andrew Joseph Kline, 32, 1400 block of Kenesaw Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Shanard Lemart Council, 44, of Ocala. Charges: two counts nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $16,030.

Nicholas Alan Rheinecker, 33, 3600 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jonathan Gonzalez Arvelo, 25, of Kissimmee. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, driving while license suspended 2nd offense, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: $11,000.

Elijah Jabreil Blyden, 25, of Tampa. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: $6,000.

Rebecca Lynn Whitis, 40, 2500 block of Tamarind St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

William Henry O’Dell, 64, of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Aaron Michael Phillips, 21, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: delivery of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Richard Edward Cronin, 47, of Bradenton Beach. Charges: DUI and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Melissa Joy Vangorp Petersen, 37, 22400 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Eric Joseph Manes, 31, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Dustin Alexander Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: giving false information to obtain refund). Bond: none.

Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 40, 4400 block of W. Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation (original charge: driving while license is suspended). Bond: none.

Morgan Linsey Hobart, 36, 2700 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: none.

Carly Bryana Jacobs, 24, 4500 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Carl Lee Quessenberry, 42, 300 block of Chesire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Shaun Lee Rocco, 25, 3900 block of S. Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: probation violation: Widman act, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, resisting without violence. Bond: none.

Teresa Lynn Ramsey, 56, 1500 block of Overbrook Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Robert Parolisi, 48, 2300 block of Halblum Street, North Port. Charge: second-degree murder. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Allah Farod Baldwin Sr., 46, 2100 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Adem Bukeva, 49, 2200 block of Topsey Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $240.

