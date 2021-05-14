The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shena Patrique Penrose, 35, of Snellville, Ga. Charges: use of firearm while committing a felony, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,500.
Angela Renee Marino, 45, 2200 block of Lee Terrance, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Francisco Tojin Mejia, 20, 23300 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Barbara Ann Ridgeway, 43, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of probation or community control, and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Robert David Frame, 54, 1600 block of Glenan Road, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Edward Jermaine Johnson Jr., 24, of Loganville, Ga. Charges: Charges: use of firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Joseph Wade Whitehead Jr., 49, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine possession with intent to sell, and amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams. Bond: $105,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vincent Patrick Niles, 29, 2100 block of W Pine Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 26, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Diego Baldwin, 51, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Kenyaun Mantel Graham, 40, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resist officer, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, armed burglary of dwelling or structure, criminal mischief damaged property $1,000 or more, possession of weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon, use or display firearm during felony, firing weapon in public or on residential property, and two counts of armed burglary of dwelling or structure (attempted). Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Jordany Rachmyr Daniel, 23, 4100 block of Everglades Terrace, North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $1,500.
