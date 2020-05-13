The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Elijah Jabreil Blyden, 25, of Tampa. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: $6,000.

• Rebecca Lynn Whitis, 40, 2500 block of Tamarind Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• William Henry O’Dell, 64, of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Aaron Michael Phillips, 21, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: delivery of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

• Richard Edward Cronin, 47, of Bradenton Beach. Charges: DUI and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $4,000.

• Jeremy Ray Mahoney, 42, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: six counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended — third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

• Jayson Rick Piquette, 30, 400 block of Solona Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and possession of cocaine. Bond: $10,000.

• John Bernhardt Cole, 54, 1400 block of Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Jeremy Stephen Eubanks, 32, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Savannah Nicole Anders, 18, 800 block of N.W. Chevy Chase Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Joseph Theodore Bode, 57, 1300 block of 1300 block Karin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Christine Rogeanne Stumpf, 51, 500 block of N.W. Jasmine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Robert Wayne MacDonald, 52, 500 block of N.W. Jasmine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and non-resident driver’s license required. Bond: none.

• Natosha Rae Davis, 38, 2600 block of Starlight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Jeffrey Dwayne Buechler, 46, 4900 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

• Dallas Jean Walchle, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Dana Ann Honeycutt, 41, 6400 block of Mayport Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Christopher John Stuart, 56, 3200 block of N.E. McIntyre Street, Arcadia. Charges: failing to register his motor vehicle, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Randy Lee Johns, 61, of Naples, Fla. Charge: following/harassing/cyberstalking after injunction for protection. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Allah Farod Baldwin Sr., 46, 2100 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Adem Bukeva, 49, 2200 block of Topsey Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $240.

Joseph Baker Davis, 46, 6000 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charge: connect utility service without consent. Bond: $1,500.

Geoffrey W. Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta Street, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, probation violation. Original charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $120.

Henry M. Jakimer, 59, 6800 block of Joejeff Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Bond: none.

William Richard Kirst, 43, 5400 block of Bayberry Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Franklin Terry Mitchell, 29, 3500 block of Elyton Court, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Dilaudid), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxycodone). Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jason David Adkins, 25, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

Edward Mark Breden, 60, 4000 block of Michigan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: fraud use of credit cards, grand theft. Bond: $150,000.

Kisswana Virginia Brown, 29, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: DeSoto County: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Todd Wayne Nottingham, 33, 1800 block of Bridge Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (heroin). Bond: $3,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Heather Lynn Wilson, 20, 200 block of Auburn Woods Circle, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (LSD). Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

