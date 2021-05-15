The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sabrina Louise Cole, 30, of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Steve Shaffer, 40, 27400 block of Sandrala Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Paul Mitchell Anderson, 27, 33100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: sexual battery by a person 18 years of age or older upon a person 18 years of age or older without physical force or violence and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $157,500.
Cally Esposito, 29, 4200 block of River Bank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Christopher Paul Lester, 27, 20400 block of Albury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Sarah Ruth Weaver, 35, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Roland Howard Hembree, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and driving without license-revoked. Bond: none.
Erik Travis Anderson, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Jayson William Sawyer, 42, of Leonminster, Massachusetts. Charges: DUI-fourth or subsequent offence and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: $36,500.
Paul Edward Malaterra, 44, of Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeremy Scott Steffen, 41, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,462.50.
William Andrew Koehler, 48, of Bellaire, Michigan. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Elizabeth Terese Freidhof, 34, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Lamar Neal, 44, 8200 block of Lombra Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Joshua Wirick, 39, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
