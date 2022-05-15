John Joseph Fahey, 29, 5200 block of Paulena Blvd., North Port. Charges: battery and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $5,000.
Heather S. Kilburn, 47, 7400 block of Brandywine Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Brett Michael Cavicchi, 50, 6100 block of Falcon Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, two counts of arrest on out of county warrants, tamper with or fabricate evidence, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alexander Jonath Aguiar, 25, 5600 block of Cold Spring Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Felix Vargas-Sanchez, 30, 1000 block of S.E. Baker St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and DUI with a person under 18 years of age in the car. Bond: $1,240.
The DeSoto County Jail reported the following arrests:
Bradley Wade Church, 34, 200 block of N. Rodger Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
Jamie Ed Gillins, 31, 7500 bock of Mesa St., North Port. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Dean Merrell, 55, 1600 block of S.E. Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charges: probation of violation and two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Montgomery, 26, 300 block of North 15th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jorge Luis Nodal, 31, 13600 block of State Road 70, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: none.
Gaberial Rios, 39, 2000 block of S. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $3,000.
Stephen Louis Watson, 60, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000. Bond: $2,000.
