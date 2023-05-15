The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Phillip Anthony Aust, 37, Naples. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
William James Dyer IV, 49, Mechanicville, New York. Charges: disorderly intoxication and exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $3,500.
Evelyn Hernandez, 30, Lehigh Acres. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Miguel Martinez Alvarado, 29, Labelle. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $4,000.
William G. Pickhardt III, 50, 12000 block of Southwest Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; shooting throwing into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: $120,000.
Justin Anthony D’Antuono, 32, 16000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Lynnara Ane Bown, 50, 20000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Todd Michael Waterous, 50, 100 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, battery by intentional touch or strike, battery on officer firefighter/EMT, resisting officer without violence, violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Matthew Christopher Johnson, 42, 21000 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $6,500.
Michael Anthony Romano, 24, 1000 block of Calgary Road, North Port. Charges: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
Heather Nicole Bettis, 38, 200 block of Pompano Lane, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of petit theft first degree $100 or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jeremy Ryan Bettis, 41, 200 block of Pompano Lane, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of petit theft second offense. Bond: $10,000.
Joshua Kelly Gault, 37, 7000 block of Castleberry Terrace, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, breach of peace/disorderly conduct. Bond: $3,500.
Jose Francisco Pedraza-Hernandez, 34, Cape Coral. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
David Josh Corcuera, 43, unknown block of Solomon Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Justin Wahl, 33, address withheld. Charges: DUI and battery. Bond: none.
James Niel Duncan, 31, address withheld. Charges: battery, petit theft, and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
Lyle Richard Brandt, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Trae Michael Patten, 31, 200 block of Shadow Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Mariana Sandu, 31, of Kissimmee. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Sandro Andreu Hernandez, 50, 200 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Handy Ray Suarez Lopez, 34, 1100 block of SE Ninth Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stefone M. Bracy, 25, 800 block of Kings Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Rodolfo Pratts-Batista, 35, Tampa. Charge: non-resident driver license required. Bond: $1,000.
Ryan Courturier, 37, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $4,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jeremy Eubanks, 35, Venice. Charges: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit two plus prior convictions for shopliftingand possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Daniel W. Laforge, 40, 800 block of Cascade Court, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Joseph Starr Taylor, 38, 800 block of Brentwood Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte County violation of probation petit theft). Bond: none.
Robert Allan Tigro, Jr., 39, 200 block of Winson Avenue, Englewood. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
John Joseph Coker, 44, 7000 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Luis Guillermo Orbea Becerra, 25, 21000 block of Sheldon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of hit and run/leave scene of crash with property damage, two counts of DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $1,240.
Allen Chips Wielgus, 31, 100 block of Mango Street, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brandon John Emerson, 30, 12000 block of Oriago Street, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Maricela Joann Butler, 28, 1000 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: domestic battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Edward Kielarowski, 39, 6000 block of Electra Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Stephen Edward Hudek, 60, 1000 block of Dooley Avenue, North Port. Charges: sex assault with weapon or force sex battery on victim 12 or older, sex battery on victim less than 18, kidnap/false imprisonment, contribute to delinquency of a minor, resist officer with violence. Bond: none.
Louis Jerome Malachi, 33, 2000 block of Jaylene Road, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill (domestic). Bond: none.
Marran Kathleen Light, 30, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Tori Lynn Parsons, 46, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: larceny — shoplifting; resisting arrest for recovery of stolen property; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,120.
Kimra Lee Pratt, 51, 1300 block of Still River Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI: blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Casey Lynn Sanchez, 29, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation: intimidate/force witness/felony battery. Bond: none.
Dylan Jay Baker, 22, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Gilliana Maxine Eichenlaub, 41, of Zephyrhills. Charge: altering or destroying physical evidence and accessory after the fact. Bond: $3,000.
Logan Schaefer, 26, 4200 block of Boeing Lane, North Port. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
William Lamar Walker, 40, of Dade City, Florida. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firing projectile into building or vehicle, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $10,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ulysee Grable III, 48, 6600 block of Tropicaire Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two counts of burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert James Childs, 32, 1600 block of SE Hardgrave Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Ileene Renae Lee, 45, 2600 block of NW Haile Dean Rd, Arcadia. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Angela Birkholz, 39, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Dawn Marie Nolley, 39, 2600 block of Southeast McClelland Drive, Arcadia. Charges: burglary of unoccupied dwelling and larceny (petit theft second degree, first offense). Bond: $7,620.
John Allen Faircloth, 63, 1400 block of SE Third Ave, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Austin Lee Hallman, 29, 10100 block of Wild Cat Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, felony battery, and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Michael Justice Harmon, 18, 8600 block of SW Oppossum Trail, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Stevi Nikole Grisham, 36, of North Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Charles Wilburn Simes, 40, of Fort Ogden, Florida. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore, Nancy Semon and Sue Erwin
