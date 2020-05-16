The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

James Edward Kirts, 49, 1100 block of Oceanspray Blvd., Rotonda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000. 

Brian Douglas Cooper, 42, of Denver, Colo. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older and out-of-state fugitive. Bond: $5,000. 

Jason Gerald Brothers, 41, 3400 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of heroin with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and nine counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $20,500. 

Ronald Martin Jackson, 37, 27100 block of Jordan Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. 

Heather Marie Jeffries, 42, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 11 counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $12,000. 

Tristan Eugene Royer, 36, 1800 block of Meadowlark Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

Jeremy Phillip Peters, 32, 23100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500. 

Dominic Pierre Alexander, 31, 23100 block of Brewer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000. 

Yazmeen Talea Lockett, 23, of Brandon, Fla. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual offender, resisting an officer without violence, possession of more than one valid driver's license, out-of-county warrant, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $13,000. 

Cody Lane Locke, 23, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. 

Dylan Anthony Shawn Rodgers, 27, 24400 block of Pamber Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500. 

Taylor Belle Raye Pierre, 31, 18400 block of Lamont Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Mandy Lee Bermudez, 37, 7400 block of Ashtabula St., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation or community control, driving without a license or revoked-habitual offender, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Marie Garman, 47, 13800 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

Ronald Patrick McDonald, 57, 1600 block of Sharpe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest: 

Adam Paul Bosco, 33, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none. 

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest: 

Tonya Donn Grother, 48, 200 block of Spring Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: giving worthless checks for under $150. Bond: $1,000. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest: 

Charles Anderson, 32, 800 block of Wright St., Englewood. Charge: first-degree obstructing justice/tampering with a felony. Bond: $20,000. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Doni Dale Thompson, 40, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $10,000.

George M. Verveniotis, 28, 8600 block of La Boca Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none. 

