The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Javier Arteaga Jr., 22, 4300 block of Jackson Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Arnold Luis Lopez, 27, 22300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $6,000.

Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 28, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $6,000.

Christopher Lee Pearson, 34, 4000 block of Woodholm Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Richard Marshall Gatica, 54, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Angela Sue Martin, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Michael Martin Sokalski, 71, 500 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

David Roderick Silva, 48, 4900 block of Germany Ave., North Port. Charges: operating a motorcycle without a license and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Matthew James Considine, 21, 2000 block of Winchester Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Karisha Ann Oberlin, 30, 2100 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Kevin Lee Manning, Jr., 42, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Jose Antonio Camacho-Gomez, 31, 600 block of Liberty Street, Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.

Kimberly Dawn McDaniel, 41, of Citra, FL. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

Ashley Brooke Kane, 37, 8500 block of SW Riviera Drive, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

James R. Ferreti, 30, of Tampa. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Shawn Lynn Gailey, 34, 200 block of Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.


Justina Elizabeth Jones, 31, 1700 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant and battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Charges: $11,500.

Julie Marie Morgan, 51, 300 block of Lambert St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Thomas Elijah Downer, 49, 4600 block of Pocatella Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Nicholas Albert Richmond, 37, 10400 block of Greenway Ave., Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery, person uses deadly weapon. Bond: $150,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kelly Bruce Acrea, 62, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Branda Christa Dennis, 35, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: first degree premeditated homicide, failure to obey law enforcement order to stop, and weapon offense, missile into dwelling, vehicle or building. Bond: $9,000.

Jody Lee Dobbs, 49, 500 block of E. Pine St., Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.

Tiffany Elaine Garner, 32, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of disorderly intoxication in a public place and causes disturbance, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $740.

Marcelo Lopez, 33, 1500 block of Third Ave, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.

Sandra Lynne Murzyn, 34, 2300 block of S.W. Daytona St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Candido Ocampo, 56, homeless of Wauchula. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Mary Elizabeth Terry, 51, 70 block of Kentucky Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Melissa Joy Vangorp, 38, 2400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended third offense, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.

Note: The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Website was down Sunday when this report is compiled.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments