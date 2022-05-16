The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Thomas Bonsky, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Drew Michael Davis, 35, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Francisco Gualberto Agosto Cruz, 39, 11300 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Benjamin Franklin Banta IV, 75, first block of Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.

John Andrew Sauer, 57, 2500 block of Carmen Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

Melanie Ann Brown, 59, 8300 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.

Jamie Lynn Marie Conley, 37, 1300 block of Corktree Circle West, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Robert Jeremiah Murray, 18, unknown block of Michaltree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,500.

Nicholas David Ruth, 32, 7300 block of Bandlake Drive, Englewood. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Thomas Edward Finnerty, 40, 11100 block of Second Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Alexander Jonathan Aguiar, 25, 5600 block of Cold Spring Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Jennifer Nicole Armstrong, 37, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Donald James Brown Henry, 35, 2800 block of Armadillo Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.

Christian Maurice King, 20, of Palmetto. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Cory Scott Whiteaker, 25, of Noblesville, Indiana. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James A. Baldwin, 53, 12100 block of Genoa Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Felix Vargas-Sanchez, 30, 1000 block of SE Baker Street, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,240.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Sharon Louise Cruce, 66, 2800 block of SE Hing Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: none.

Chelsea Lynn Roberts, 24, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Nilson Hadailton Castanon-Gomez, 23, 900 block of North Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

