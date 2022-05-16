The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Thomas Bonsky, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Drew Michael Davis, 35, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Francisco Gualberto Agosto Cruz, 39, 11300 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Benjamin Franklin Banta IV, 75, first block of Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.
John Andrew Sauer, 57, 2500 block of Carmen Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Melanie Ann Brown, 59, 8300 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
Jamie Lynn Marie Conley, 37, 1300 block of Corktree Circle West, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Jeremiah Murray, 18, unknown block of Michaltree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,500.
Nicholas David Ruth, 32, 7300 block of Bandlake Drive, Englewood. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Thomas Edward Finnerty, 40, 11100 block of Second Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Alexander Jonathan Aguiar, 25, 5600 block of Cold Spring Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jennifer Nicole Armstrong, 37, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Donald James Brown Henry, 35, 2800 block of Armadillo Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.
Christian Maurice King, 20, of Palmetto. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Cory Scott Whiteaker, 25, of Noblesville, Indiana. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James A. Baldwin, 53, 12100 block of Genoa Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Felix Vargas-Sanchez, 30, 1000 block of SE Baker Street, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,240.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sharon Louise Cruce, 66, 2800 block of SE Hing Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: none.
Chelsea Lynn Roberts, 24, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Nilson Hadailton Castanon-Gomez, 23, 900 block of North Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.