The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Neal Bucherich, 45, of Venice. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Charge: $116.
• Shaderiona Ketavia Wallace, 27, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
• Rodolfo Cueto, 38, 6500 block of Mauna Loa Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking fentanyl of 4 grams or more, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• David Charles Farley, 65, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• Ivan Dario Solorzano-Perez, 36, Pensacola. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Rafael Romero, 52, of Orlando. Charges: 15 counts of manufacture, sale, or possession of prohibited coin-slot machines. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Mark Crea, 61, 5000 block of Whispering Oaks Drive, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, refusal to accept and sign summons, and presenting non-current insurance information. Bond: none.
• John Earl Thompson, 50, of North Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Nicholas Ryan Varndell, 38, of Altamonte Springs, Florida. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Jared Joseph Janacek, 30, 26500 block of Copiapo Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Robert Allan Tigro Jr., 39, 200 block of Winson Avenue, Englewood. Charge: two out of county warrants. Bond: $7,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Julious Robert Merchant, 35, of Sarasota. Charges: domestic battery, failure to register motor vehicle, and two counts of operating motorcycle without valid license. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• James Louis Plott, 42, 2300 block of Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Calvin Rembert, 45, 2900 block of SW Sunflower Street, Nocatee. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation and community control. Bond: none.
• William De Olieira Fritz, 23, of Orlando. Charge: driving while license expired. Bond: $120.
Nathan Sanchez, 20, 1300 block of SE Ohio Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $1,500.
