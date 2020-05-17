The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Alexander Jonathan Rivera, 27, of Tampa. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Tory James McMahan, 41, 12000 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $6,000.

Nakia Vashe Pittman, 28, 500 block of Fitzugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

Michael W. Burns, 72, 3600 block of Licata Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

Derek Michael Boggs, 31, 20000 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed firearm without a license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Christopher William Watson, 34, 1000 block of Red Bay Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.

Ashley Ann Johnson, 31, 200 block of Cicero St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Pamela Hembree Wertenbach, 42, 3400 block of Harbour Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

Rachel Jocarol Green, 40, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,000.

Amanda Jean Castor, 24, 3700 block of Fontaineblueau St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Kisha Marie Biche, 40, 6300 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $133.

Rene Ponce, 21, 1400 block of S.W. Hillcrest St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Michael James Morrison, 44, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amanda Leanne Ballou, 37, 5300 block of Mandrake Terrace, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike; battery on firefighter, EMT, etc.; and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

Nicole Patricia Beard, 36, 3700 block of Aster Drive, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Richard Joseph Rivers III, 43, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of (crack) cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tracey Joan Vitek, 42, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:  

Anthony Tyrel Boone, 38, 200 S. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Tony Joel Brown, 39, 1100 block of S.E. 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: parole violation. Bond: none.

Robert Lee Dyal III, 35, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Laura Ramirez Guzman, 37, 1100 block of S.E. 2nd St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Miguel Angel Perez, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Katrinia Tynise Smith, 45, 1100 block of S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, false identification given to law enforcement officer, violation of probation and operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,720.

Curtis Lee Spencer, 52, 500 block of Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments