The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn Lynn Gailey, 34, 200 block of Rotonda Boulevard E., Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Dana Wade Smith, 42, 1700 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, corruption by threat against public servant, and battery on officer firefighter EMT. Bond: $14,000.
Justina Elizabeth Jones, 31, 1700 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant and battery on officer firefighter EMT. Bond: $11,500.
Julie Marie Morgan, 51, 300 block of Lambert Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Houston Childress, 38, 22300 block of Hallstead Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and nonsupport of defendants. Bond: $5,820.
Casey Jay Allen Herrlein, 33, 12400 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Thomas Elijah Downer, 49, 4600 block of Pocatella Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shannon Lynn Nix, 50, 8300 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $50,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
