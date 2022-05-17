The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Riley James Lincoln, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Jennifer Lauren Lutz, 39, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: $500.

Tina Lou Price, 66, 6600 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Christopher Barton Short, 36, 30200 block of Elm Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: offering forged instruments, grand theft, and scheme to defraud. Bond: $15,000.

Christopher Michael Danner, 31, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

David Richard Lorber Jr., 28, 500 block of Cooper Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Scott Stanley Stambaugh Sr., 50, 1100 block of Barbour Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and habitual driving while license revoked. Bond: $20,000.

Sofia Black, 33, 22400 block of Central Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $750.

Jewel Lynn Faith Klein, 27, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $25,013.

Jeanette Suzzette Seidel, 39, 21400 block of Winlock Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to person or property of another and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Taylor Marie Farrell, 34, 6400 block of Mayport Street, Englewood. Charges: grand theft and criminal mischief. Bond: $10,000.


Summer Ann Craddock, 36, homeless of Englewood. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Michael Justin Rowe, 32, 11000 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charges: grand theft and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Alberto Hernandez-Martinez, 25, of Wesley Chapel. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Stephanie Pansini, 40, 1800 block of Bobcat Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Osmany Pena Bueno, 35, 3400 block of Mildred Drive, North Port. grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Eusebio Cardenas Abalos, 46, 6200 block of SW Pensacola Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Bilan Teresia McMinns, 39, 200 block of Potter Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joseph Hunter Boatright, 21, unknown address of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments