Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.