The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mitchell Shane Laviolette, 43, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, off bond/forfeiture/revocations, and tampering with a witness 3rd degree felony proceeding. Bond: none.
David M. Flamik, 53, 4000 block of San Massimo Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Linda Barbara Aarden, 31, 21200 block of Couton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
James Alan Currie, 48, 23100 block of Cherry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, moving traffic violation violate driver’s license restrictions, and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $8,000.
Hal Mark Wander, 23, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
Richard Edward Collier, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two underlying charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $4,000.
Ronald Alexander Lindo, 35, 2400 block of Jamaica St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,000.
Steven Neil McBeth, 42, 14200 block of Styraeder Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $500.
Beth Nicole Patterson, 33, 22300 block of Vick St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Nicholas Sean Glock, 25, 4400 block of Sturkie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Justin Nathen Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Louis Ted Dorce, 34, 5000 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Pedro Bartolo Mendez, 25, of Immokalee. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jarrid Michael Broe, 30, of Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Bond: $13,000.
Harmony Marie Estevelopez, 39, 1000 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
Kwame Malik Jones Jr., 26, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Megan Danielle Brelsford, 36, of Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Cameron Lee Zimmerman, 31, 29200 block of Palm Shores Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $2,500.
Cory Alexander Vanausdall, 24, 8100 block of San Jacinto Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 32, 100 block of N. Glen Ridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
Lindsay Nicole Burke, 33, 8200 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of petty theft. Bond: $4,500.
Michael Dundon Jenkinson Jr., 59, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, simple assault, criminal mischief $200 and under. Bond: $50,240.
Marc Anthony Reagan, 55, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: grand theft . Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Chari Ann Stevens, 46, 5100 block of Sudlow Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
