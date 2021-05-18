The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kelly Reed Brooklyn, 62, 85700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation injunction. Bond: none.
Manuel Torres Jr., 35, 20400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officer without violence, possession of firearm prohibited when subject to domestic violence injunction, and violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Jonathan Michael Holman, 35, 1200 block of Barton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Paolo Gaither Campisi, 19, 23300 block of Kim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Ta’Quan Emmanuel Johnson, 22, 600 block of Lacour Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
John Edward Ross III, 33, 23000 block of Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Kevin Earl Luckett, 58, of Lithia, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dillon David Donohoe, 32, 200 block of E. Cowles Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, grand theft of motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sandy Edward Levine, 58, 2400 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Randy R. Twombly, 40, 7100 block of Adderley Road, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Denver Lee Collins, 32, 4500 block of Adolph Ave., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Bond: $75,000.
Michael Carl Bowman, 23, 11900 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on an officer, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
David Lee Nicola, 43, 1600 block of E. Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
