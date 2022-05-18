The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

• Andrew David Rankin, 40, of Tampa. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $20,000.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Umunique Emma Loise Alford, 21, of St. Petersburg. Charges: grand theft, robbery with a weapon, and battery. Bond: $35,000.

• Debra Lynne Thome, 58, 500 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Timothy Cole Anderson Jr., 23, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $3,500.

• Clifton Randolph Fox, 42, 1900 block of Banana Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $2,500.

• Wayne Keith Thibodeau, 64, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Shane Michael Hadlick, 43, 21400 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: simple assault. Bond: none.

• Shawn Robert Klick, 41, of North Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.


• Andrew Jacob Bell, 29, 10100 block of Barker Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Deanna Lynn Cotto, 42, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Jason Dwight McArthur, 43, 4100 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.

• Christina Caren Patterson, 32, 3800 block of Bravo Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery against first responder. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Erin Emery Newfield, 28, 6300 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Chase Warren Richardson, 32, of Clewiston. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

